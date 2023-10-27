Fitell Corporation Announces Fiscal 2023 Year-End Earnings Release Date And Conference Call Webcast

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TAREN POINT, Australia, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fitell Corporation (Nasdaq: FTEL) ("Fitell" or the "Company"), an online retailer of gym and fitness equipment in Australia, will release its fiscal year 2023 earnings results on Monday, October 30, 2023, after the market closes. The company will host an investor conference call and webcast to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, before the market opens.



A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the company's investor relations website at , along with the company's earnings press release and slide presentation. To access the call by phone, dial in at 1-877-270-2148 (U.S. Toll Free) or 1-412-902-6510 (International Toll). The webcast also can be accessed by using the direct link: .

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the webcast of this call will also be archived and available for three months at the company's investor relations website.

About Fitell Corporation

Fitell Corporation, through GD Wellness Pty Ltd (“GD”), its wholly owned subsidiary, is an online retailer of gym and fitness equipment both under its proprietary brands and other brand names in Australia. The company's mission is to build an ecosystem with a whole fitness and wellness experience powered by technology to our customers. GD has served over 100,000 customers with large portions of sales from repeat customers over the years. The Company's brand portfolio can be categorized into three proprietary brands under its Gym Direct brand: Muscle Motion, Rapid Motion, and FleetX, in over 2,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs). For additional information, please visit the Company's website at .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“may,”“will,”“could,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“aim,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“is/are likely to,”“propose,”“potential,”“continue” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

