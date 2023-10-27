Unleashing Creativity: GOCA Arts Installs Innovative Indoor Slide As A Reward For Academic Achievements

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOCA Arts, a new Arts school that is set to open in August of 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida, is proud to announce the installation of a groundbreaking feature - indoor slide designed to serve as an exciting and unconventional reward for students.

The indoor slide serves as a tangible celebration of the school's commitment to nurturing artistic talent and fostering a dynamic learning environment. Positioned within the heart of the school, this spiral slide is not just a means of descent but a symbol of the boundless possibilities that unfold when creativity is unleashed.

The indoor slide will be integrated into

GOCA Arts' reward system, offering students a unique incentive to excel in their academic pursuits. Whether it's a stellar performance in a recital, an exceptional piece of artwork, or a breakthrough in a creative project, students will have the opportunity to experience the thrill of descending the slide as a symbolic reward for their hard work and dedication.

"We believe in celebrating the creative spirit in all its forms, and the indoor slide is a manifestation of our commitment to making the learning experience at

GOCA Arts truly unforgettable," says GOCA Arts' Principal, Lianna Knight. It provides a fun and memorable way for students to celebrate their achievements, fostering a positive and engaging atmosphere."

The indoor slide not only serves as a symbol of achievement but also reflects

GOCA Arts' holistic approach to education. By integrating elements of joy and playfulness into the learning environment, the school aims to inspire a lifelong love for the arts and foster a sense of community among its students.

Parents, educators, and students alike are invited to witness the unveiling of the indoor slide at

GOCA Arts upcoming Grand Opening Event on January 26, at 12:30 pm. The event will be held at GOCA Arts school, located at 4660 Lusso Lane, Jacksonville FL 32246.

The event promises to be a celebration of creativity, talent, and the boundless potential that unfolds when imagination knows no limits.

About

GOCA Arts:

GOCA Arts is a tuition-free K-8 public charter school that is set to open in August, 2024 serving grades K-6 first year. GOCA Arts is dedicated to providing a transformative arts-integrated education experience. With a commitment to nurturing creativity, fostering innovation, and empowering students to explore their artistic passions, GOCA Arts stands at the forefront of shaping the next generation of artists and global leaders. Learn more about GOCA Arts on our website .

Contact:

Anna Korchuk

***@outreachedu

Photo(s):



