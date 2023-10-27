Dwelling At New Braunfels Community Hosts Food Drive To Support Local Families

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Denver, Colorado, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dwelling at New Braunfels, an all-new ground-up premier rental community owned and operated by YES Communities, is excited to announce its upcoming food drive. The collection is running from October 19 through December 29 in the community and aims to support local families.

With the holiday season approaching, Dwelling at New Braunfels is collecting items to support those in need. Local community residents are encouraged to participate by contributing non-perishable food items such as canned goods, pasta, rice, peanut butter, and other staples. A collection bin is located at the Dwelling community for easy drop-off and food donations will go to the New Braunfels Food Bank.

“We are thankful that the Dwelling at New Braunfels community is helping with much-needed food donations through their open houses. Many times, we are missing key items that families need, especially as we approach the holiday season,” said Nina Salinas, Business Development Manager for the New Braunfels Food Bank.

The food drive is an opportunity for future residents, team members, neighbors, and local businesses to come together and make a difference in the lives of families who may be facing food insecurity. "We believe in the power of community, and this food drive is an opportunity for neighbors to come together in support of a good cause," said Marissa Peterson, Community Manager at Dwelling at New Braunfels.

"Every donation, no matter how big or small, makes a difference," added Misty Rangel, Regional Manager at YES Communities. "Together, we can make the holiday season a little brighter for those who need it most."

In addition to the food drive, YES Communities has selected a wish list of children from the 2023 CASA of Central Texas Tour Drive. Unwrapped toys and gifts can be donated at the Dwelling community. The deadline for toy donations is December 2 and additional information can be requested from the community team.

“We are thrilled to announce that our 2023 Holiday Gift Drive is now live! By participating as a sponsor, you have the unique opportunity to sponsor a child's wish list, ensuring that their holiday dreams and wishes come true,” said Norma Blackwell, CASA of Central Texas CEO.

The community open house will be hosted on Saturday, October 28, from noon to 4 p.m. at 724 Abode Lane, New Braunfels, Texas.

About YES Communities

YES Communities is a premier operator of manufactured housing communities and is based in Denver, Colorado. YES has been recognized as the Manufactured Housing Institute's "Community Operator of the Year" from 2009 to 2019.

About CASA

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is a national volunteer movement founded in 1977. CASA of Central Texas is a member of the National and Texas CASA Associations. There are more than 1,000 CASA programs nationwide and 73 CASA programs in the state of Texas.

About New Braunfels Food Bank

The San Antonio Food Bank is a 501c3 non-profit organization providing millions of pounds of food to more than 500 charitable organizations in Southwest Texas serving those in need. In addition to food distribution, the San Antonio Food Bank provides numerous programs that not only solve the immediate problems of hunger, but help individuals and families gain long-term food security. For more information about the San Antonio Food Bank, visit our website at Find us on Facebook at or follow us on Twitter at

Attachments



Dwelling New Braunfels Dwelling at New Braunfels



YES Communities

CASA of Central Texas

New Braunfels Food Bank Dwelling at New Braunfels





Dwelling New Braunfels Rendering of community clubhouse, pool, and amenity areas. Estimated clubhouse completion is March 2... Dwelling at New Braunfels Staged model home with a modern look and feel Tags Dwelling New Braunfels YES Communities Affordable Housing CASA San Antonio Food Bank Related Links