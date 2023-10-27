Dental Consumable Market Worth US$ 49.8 Billion By 2031, Growing At A CAGR Of 7.1% - Exclusive Report By TMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dental Consumables Market

Increase in incidence of oral diseases and expansion of dental tourism sector in emerging economies

WILMINGTON, DOWNTOWN, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to Transparency Market Research, the Dental Consumable Market size was estimated at US$ 25.3 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 49.8 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 7.1%.The Dental Consumables market is expected to grow significantly over the next decade. Factors such as an aging population, increasing oral health awareness, and technological advancements in dental materials and equipment contribute to this growth. By 2031, the market is anticipated to reach a substantial valuation, driven by these factors.Get a Sample Copy of the Dental Consumable Market Research Report:Market Trends:Adoption of digital dentistry, including 3D printing and CAD/CAM technology.Growing demand for aesthetic dentistry procedures.Green dentistry with a focus on eco-friendly and sustainable dental consumables.Companies Profiled:3M, AVINENT Science and Technology, Danaher Corporation, DENTSPLY Sirona, Institut Straumann AG, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Patterson Companies, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Procter & Gamble, Midmark Corporation, and PLANMECA OYMarket Segmentation:Product TypeDental Restoration ProductsDental ImplantsTitanium ImplantsZirconium ImplantsDental ProstheticsDental BridgesDental CrownsDenturesOthersOrthodonticsClean AlignersFixed BracesPeriodonticsDental AnestheticsDental HemostatsDental SuturesEndodonticsInfection ControlFinishing & Polishing ProductsWhitening ProductsOthersEnd-userDental ClinicsDental LaboratoriesOthersInquire or Share Your Questioned If Any Before the Purchasing This Report-Regions CoveredNorth AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeAsia PacificMiddle East & AfricaDrivers:Rising oral health awareness and increased healthcare spending.Technological advancements in dental materials and equipment.The aging global population.Dental tourism in emerging economies.Key Questions Answered:How has the global dental consumables market performed, and what is its growth outlook?What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global dental consumables market?What are the key regional markets for dental consumables?What is the market segmentation based on product, treatment, material, and end user?What are the factors driving and challenging the market?Who are the key players in the dental consumables market, and what is the competitive landscape?Have Any Query? Ask to Analyst:More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –Mobility Aid Devices Market : Mobility disorders are the most common type of illness, and mobility aid devices used by patients can facilitate independence, autonomy, and social participation. The higher prevalence of these illnesses among the geriatric population is resulting in increased use of mobility aids.Eye Care Surgical Devices Market : Eye care surgical devices are used to correct vision, perform surgery, and diagnose diseases. Demand for these devices has been rising significantly since the last few years due to the increase in cases of various ophthalmic disorders such as glaucoma, cataract, and other vision-related issues.

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

+ +1 518-618-1030

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube