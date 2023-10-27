Author Dorothy Fickenscher Unveils Heartfelt Memoir“The Right To A Full Life”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / --“The Right to a Full Life ,” a poignant and powerful memoir, chronicles Dorothy Fickenscher's extraordinary journey as a mother parenting twins with different disabilities. Dorothy's touching narrative sheds light on the challenges, resilience, and unwavering determination required when faced with the unexpected.In this compelling memoir, Dorothy Fickenscher recounts the emotional rollercoaster of giving birth to twins, only to discover that one of her children had Down syndrome, while the other, initially thought to have ADD, was later diagnosed with Tourette's syndrome.“The Right to a Full Life” offers an unfiltered glimpse into Dorothy's years of navigating the complexities of medical issues with her daughter and contending with a school system that struggled to meet her son's unique needs.Fueled by initiative and perseverance, Dorothy shares the difficult road she traveled to find the perfect“fit” for her family, collaborating with doctors, teachers, and neighbors to develop effective strategies. The memoir also highlights the family's collective efforts to nurture essential life skills that empowered her son and daughter to lead fulfilling, independent lives.Beyond their individual journeys, Dorothy underscores the pivotal role of communities in supporting individuals with disabilities.This moving memoir, now registered in the Library of Congress, the world's largest library with a vast collection of literary works, further solidifies its significance as an essential literary contribution. As the primary research arm of the U.S. Congress and the home of the U.S. Copyright Office, the Library of Congress recognizes“The Right to a Full Life” as a testament to the strength of the human spirit and the importance of fostering inclusivity and understanding.To get the latest update on authors, book events, publishing and marketing opportunities, like and follow Writers' Branding on Facebook.About Writers' BrandingWriters' Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses. Please visit for more information.

