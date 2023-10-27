Trading Hours Releases Official Python Package

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Easily integrate market holidays and trading hours data into an existing system.

STROUDSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- TradingHours , the authoritative source for financial calendar reference data, announces the first of its kind Trading Hours Python package.

It is their goal to provide the most accurate and reliable trading hours information in a simple, globally consistent format.

The Python package from Trading Hours allows users to easily extract meaningful information from the raw data files without sweating the details.

"Trading calendar data is extremely fragmented with each market publishing their calendars in different formats. It's our goal to increase the legibility of financial calendar data by collecting all of that information and making it available in one consistent format. The Python package is the next step towards our goal of making market calendar data simple and universally available for market participants," says Alan Reed, founder of TradingHours.

Now it is faster and easier than ever for investors to work with TradingHours's data. Going from an Excel file to answering specific questions about when markets are open or closed is non-trivial. The Trading Hours Python package streamlines that process and dramatically accelerates integration time.

Key Features include the following.

● Easy to setup and install

● Open-source codebase

● Download load raw data files automatically

● List markets, holidays, detailed schedules, non-settlement dates, and currency holidays

Trading Hours data is carefully researched and verified using primary sources, then continuously monitored for updates to ensure the highest standards of accuracy. Trading hours and market holidays are available for all major stock exchanges. Users can see current trading status, countdowns, and key data. Tracking includes options, futures, and FX in 967 markets and trading venues across 103 countries around the world. It's the most comprehensive financial calendar and schedule data available.

For more information, go to tradinghours or contact to schedule a demo.

