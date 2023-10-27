Rescuing Hope: Life For Relief And Development (LIFE) Rushes Aid To Thousands In Gaza

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LIFE Volunteers Preparing Hot Meals

Bread being Prepared by Volunteers

Emergency Aid being Distributed in Gaza

LIFE Volunteers Distributing Food to Displaced Persons

Medical Supplies Being Unloaded by LIFE Volunteers

LIFE is Providing a Variety of Emergency Aid to Over 10,000 Displaced People Affected by the Ongoing Gaza Crisis

SOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The humanitarian emergency in Gaza has escalated to an alarming level, with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) citing nearly 600,000 being internally displaced. Millions lack access to clean water and sanitary facilities, and food insecurity is widespread, affecting 85% of the populace who depend on humanitarian aid for their essential nutritional requirements. A severe shortage of medicines and medical provisions confronts Gaza.With countless people injured during the crisis, hospitals are incumbered with a colossal shortage of staff, doctors, nurses and medical supplies. Just this week, Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) sent medical supplies through Egypt's border to two hospitals in the city of Khan-Yunus. The Indonesian and Al-Nasir Hospitals received items such as, but not limited to: anesthesia medications, antibiotics, medical cotton, emergency relief medications and more.LIFE has demonstrated unwavering dedication to providing on-the-ground assistance to those impacted by the crisis from its very beginning. Our efforts have included delivering warm blankets, ready-to-eat (RTE) food baskets, clean drinking water, hygiene kits, hot meals, and crucial medicines to hospitals facing urgent shortages. This comprehensive support has been reaching and benefiting thousands of individuals grappling with the ongoing Gaza Crisis."For over two decades, Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) has been a lifeline for the innocent children affected by the strife in Gaza. Today, we echo UNICEF's plea for an urgent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. By uniting our efforts, we can serve as a protective barrier against an impending humanitarian crisis and protect the enduring innocence that resides within the hearts of countless lives." said Dr. Hany Saqr, CEO of LIFE.“Together, we can act as a shield against an impending humanitarian crisis and safeguard the innocence that persists in the hearts of numerous lives,” he continued.In the Gaza Strip, numerous educational institutions and healthcare facilities have been repurposed into refuge centers for families, totaling approximately 90 such locations. The staggering influx of displaced individuals continues to rise according to underscoring the escalating demand for immediate relief assistance for these affected families and individuals. LIFE is committed to expanding its relief efforts, encompassing the ongoing distribution of water tanks and medical supplies.Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) is a global humanitarian organization based in Southfield, Michigan. It has earned a four-star rating and a 100% score from Charity Navigator . LIFE is committed to delivering humanitarian assistance to individuals, irrespective of their race, gender, religion, or cultural heritage. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit entity, LIFE holds Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.

