At Least 27 Journalists Killed In Gaza Conflict: CPJ

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) reports that since the start of the conflict initiated by the Palestinian militant group Hamas in its attack on Israel, at least 27 journalists have lost their lives. Among these 27 journalists, as confirmed by the organization, 22 Palestinians, 4 Israelis, and 1 Lebanese journalist.

This committee announced on Friday that nine other journalists are missing or detained, and eight more journalists have been injured.

The Committee of Journalists, on the social media platform X, said:“Journalists in Gaza have paid unprecedented costs and continue to do so.” The committee added that journalists are facing increasing threats.

This committee emphasized that journalists are civilians who are doing their job and should not be subjected to attacks by any side. According to their organization, millions worldwide depend on the journalists' reports to get accurate information about the situation in Gaza.

Meanwhile, it's essential to highlight the crucial role that these journalists play in keeping the global community informed about conflicts and events, underscoring the need to protect their safety and freedom to report.

During the Gaza conflict, some journalists have suffered personal losses as well. Wael al-Dahdouh, the head of Al Jazeera's Gaza office, tragically lost his wife, son, daughter, and granddaughter in Israeli airstrikes just two days ago.

