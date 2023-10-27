Erebus Haunted Attraction Receives Pre-Halloween Best-Of And Top-List Treats

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PONTIAC, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The lists have been written, and votes have been counted. Michigan's Erebus Haunted Attraction has again earned top spots on lists and rankings of Top Haunted Attractions in the United States and across the globe.Three terror-ific newly announced accolades include The Queen of Haunts America's Top 10 Family-led haunted attractions. The Detroit Metro Times has designated Erebus Haunted Attraction as The Best of Detroit Reader's Pick as Best Haunted House. Erebus has been named one of five Over-the-Top Haunted Attractions for 2023 by America Haunts in the United States. The other recipients of this distinguished award include Bates Motel, Nightmare on 13th, Cutting Edge, and NETHERWORLD.The world-renowned fortress of fear is now in its 24th season of spine-tingling chills and thrills. The fright-fest of electrifying hair-raising, skin-crawling sensory assaults that have made Erebus famous rise far above the haunt's four floors of terror as those who dare try to maneuver their way through over a half-mile labyrinth that mixes old screams with new and where creatures grab, bite, attack and then bury you alive.Tickets and general information:Making of the Monster is open every Saturday and Sunday until November 4th with 2:00 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:00 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. tours. Tickets must be reserved and purchased in advance. For tickets, visit Making of the Monster or . Tickets are general admission and are reserved in half-hour time blocks. Tickets are $20 per person + $3.99 service fee per ticket.For Erebus Haunted Attraction information and tickets, please visit , call 248-332-7884, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. Erebus is open daily, October through 31. November dates are Friday, November 3, and Saturday, November 4. Erebus Haunted Attraction is located at 18 South Perry Street in Pontiac. All tickets, including Speed Pass, are available online at . General Admission and VIP are also available onsite.About Erebus Haunted Attraction:Year after year, Erebus 4-Story Haunted Attraction consistently ranks as one of the world's scariest haunts, including being named the number one haunted attraction in the United States in the 2019 USA Today 10 Best Readers' Choice Travel Awards. As Michigan's largest haunted attraction and the 2005 through 2009 holder of the Guinness World Record for largest walk-through haunted house, owners Edward and James Terebus have spent nearly four decades plotting terror to keep you up at night.Opened in 2000, Ed and Jim Terebus have built Erebus into an empire of fear in downtown Pontiac. Erebus is a four-story playground for your mind, named after the Greek god of primordial darkness. With staff working year-round, Erebus Haunted Attraction's engineers create and design thrills to agitate all five of your mortal senses.

