RECAPP By Veolia Launches New Smart Deposit System In Masdar City0

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

RECAPP, Veolia's digital recycling solution for individuals and businesses, has partnered with Masdar City, Abu Dhabi's pioneering sustainable urban development and innovation hub, to incorporate RECAPP's first new Smart Deposit Machine (RSDM) into the city's sustainability practices.

RECAPP will implement its full portfolio of unique app-based recycling solutions with one RSDM placed in Masdar City for bags of recyclable plastic bottles & containers and cans, as well as one Reverse Vending Machine (RVM) that will be used to instantly recycle plastic bottles and cans.

The first implementation of RECAPP's innovative digital recycling solution comes as a complementary service to its existing door-to-door collection service, and will help users significantly reduce their carbon footprint by allowing them to conveniently drop off their bags of recyclables instead of scheduling a doorstep collection.

Commenting on the agreement, Jérôme Viricel, General Manager of RECAPP at Veolia Near & Middle East, said:“We are proud to partner with Masdar City, the pioneer of sustainable urban development in the region, to introduce the inaugural RECAPP Smart Deposit Machine in line with Veolia's strategic vision to offer innovative and rewarding digital recycling solutions that preserve our environment. This partnership is based on our shared mission to promote ecological transformation and accelerate the journey towards a sustainable future. RECAPP is committed to utilising Veolia's vast expertise and proven track record in ecological solutions to ensure that this programme offers a convenient and rewarding recycling facility for everyone at Masdar City.”

The RSDM will enable residents at Masdar City to drop off bags of recyclables at a convenient location, and is connected to the RECAPP app, where users can monitor their daily contribution. The RECAPP app rewards users with 1,500 points per kg of recyclables deposited, which they can redeem against attractive vouchers from a wide variety of categories, including groceries, fashion, and ecommerce.

A bit earlier in June, RECAPP officially launched its first Reverse Vending Machine (RVM) in Dubai and then 10 more in Abu Dhabi, all connected to the app and offering a lot of rewards. RVMs provide an instant recycling solution and can recycle all types of plastic water and beverage bottles and cans. They work by recycling bottle by bottle and can be placed indoors or outdoors in high-traffic locations. All RVMs are connected to the RECAPP marketplace in the app and reward users with 150 points per recycled bottle, which is eight times more compared to the door-to-door incentive.

RECAPP is available on iOS and Google Play as Go RECAPP, and the B2B recycling service is available at .

Veolia group aims to be the benchmark company for ecological transformation. With nearly 220,000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides game-changing solutions that are both useful and practical for water, waste and energy management. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and replenish them. In 2021, the Veolia group provided 79 million inhabitants with drinking water and 61 million with sanitation, produced nearly 48 million megawatt hours and recovered 48 million tonnes of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE) achieved consolidated revenue of 28,508 billion euros in 2021.

About Masdar City:

Masdar City is a ground-breaking sustainable urban community, a world-class business and technology hub, and a“green-print” for cities that want to be part of the solution to climate change. With one of the largest clusters of LEED Platinum buildings in the world, we are dedicated to creating a new kind of city, a new way of working and living, and a more sustainable future for everyone.

The Masdar City Free Zone is a diverse, innovative, and ambitious group of over 1,000 organizations that benefit from comprehensive business support as well as the city's rich ecosystem. Tenants include the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the UAE Space Agency, Siemens Energy, G42 Healthcare, the Advanced Technology Research Council, several Fortune 500 companies, and the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence. The Masdar City Free Zone also includes The Catalyst, a clean-tech startup accelerator program powered by both Masdar City and BP.

Masdar City hosts a growing residential community and two generations of autonomous vehicles. It also manages the Masdar Green REIT, a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in sustainable real estate assets. Currently the Masdar Green REIT is worth nearly AED 2.8 billion.