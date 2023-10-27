The Finance Health Group Was Granted Sales Authority Of 15 Million USD

(MENAFN- Pressat) Finance Health Group (London/UK), a company registered with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) , is pleased to announce that it has granted exclusive sales authority of 15 million USD for the biggest Land in Buyukada (Island in Istanbul).

Finance Health Group provides intermediary services to international companies in real estate & shopping mall purchases and also provides Bank Guarantee Letters (BG, SBLC, LC) & Proof of Funds (POF) specially in European Union-supported Tenders (realised in Slovakia 500.000.- Euro and Bulgaria 2.2 million Euro in 2022) and as well as Letters of Guarantee that companies will use to purchase from Factories (in Germany 570.000 Euro precious metal purchases in 2023)Commenting on this achievement, CEO of Finance Health Group, Dr. Emin SIMSEK, said:“With this exclusive sales authority in value of 15 million USD given to us, we see that the trust in British Companies continues to increase worldwide. We are also delighted to see more International companies requesting Letter of Guarantees international continue. This is a reflection of our commitment to being a trustworthy provider of Trade Finance products. We look forward to providing more Letters of Guarantee to be used in international tenders.”Mr. Simsek concluded:“We are committed to providing the best and most reliable services to all our customers. We are grateful for the trust of the International Companies placed in us and we will continue to work hard to make sure that we meet their highest standards.”