REPX And Visa Sign Global Agreement To Implement REPX Business Model Targeting Sports Clubs And Celebrities

(MENAFN- Pressat) REPX has signed an agreement with Visa to launch their card program. Customers with REPX and their UK and international co-brand partnerships in sports, fashion, media and commercial services will be able to use their cards wherever the VISA logo is accepted.

London – The Reputation Exchange PLC (REPX) and Visa , one of the world leaders in digital payments, have signed a global card agreement. This step will help REPX implement its business model and accelerate its strategic activity, and will better enable it to build business relationships in new territories around the world and develop digital banking solutions tailored to football and sports fans, as well as brands the fintech is working with to create innovative payment products.

This places REPX in a great position to accelerate the development and penetration of its products through technology solutions such as the introduction of Visa Direct, which helps transform the movement of money worldwide, including remittances. REPX will also be able to add to its product portfolio the Visa Analytics Platform (VAP), a sophisticated machine for understanding spending behaviour and profiling fans and followers more intimately.

This exciting relationship between REPX and Visa will continue to develop bringing new, innovative, engaging payment experiences to fans around the world.

REPX is a fintech revolutionising traditional banking by combining technology and the passion of billions of fans worldwide with social media. REPX allows sports teams, celebrities, influencers, brands and iconic cities to innovatively connect with fanbases through exclusive co-branded prepaid cards, debit cards, and digital products.

REPX began the launch of its innovative products in mid-2022 with the Italian PAYFAN AC Milan card - on the occasion of the latter's victory in the Italian league, with what was recognised by industry insiders as the best ever launch for a prepaid card in Italy - and the PAYFAN Torino FC card. Soon, REPX will continue (with a new product fully tested and ready for launch) with the historic Scottish team Glasgow Rangers, not to mention numerous other brands in sport, motorsport, fashion and various celebrities from music and entertainment. REPX has also developed an Esports platform.

"Thanks to this strategic global agreement with Visa”, comments Antonio Matta, Executive Director of REPX, "our innovative fintech will be better equipped to provide its core catchment area, i.e. football and sports fans (not to mention its other brand partners), with a range of payment solutions in all territories of the world”.

“We're delighted to be working with REPX and look forward to helping them to deliver digital payment solutions to brands, football and sports fans around the world”, adds Luigi Marandola, Global Head of Co-Brands, Visa.

About REPX

