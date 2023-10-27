Shawn Collins Selected As Law360 Environmental MVP For 2023.

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) Naperville, IL (10/27/2023) – Shawn Collins of The Collins Law Firm in Naperville, IL has been chosen as a 2023 Environmental MVP by Law 360 due to his work on the Sterigenics litigation in Cook County. IL. Shawn served as a co-lead of the Plaintiffs Executive Committee in the In re Willowbrook Ethylene Oxide Litigation, which reached a $408 million settlement for more than 800 plaintiffs who had contracted cancer after breathing carcinogenic ethylene oxide from a Sterigenics facility in their community. Shawn also served as co-counsel for the plaintiff in the first case that went to trial, Kamuda v. Sterigenics, et al, helping to secure Illinois' largest-ever single plaintiff verdict, $363 million for the client--$325 million of which was for punitive damages due to the polluters' reprehensible conduct.

Law 360's MVP of the Year awards are given to five attorneys throughout the U.S. in 37 separate practice areas. The attorneys selected as Law 360 MVPs for 2023 had extraordinary victories and contributed most to their practice area in the past year. They distinguished themselves from their peers through high-stakes litigation, record-breaking deals, and complex global matters. Law360 is a trusted source for legal news and analysis, covering major developments in litigation, legislation, and transactions. A team of Law360 editors selected the 2023 MVP winners after reviewing more than 900 submissions.

Shawn Collins' legal work is motivated by his desire to hold the powerful accountable and help people who are overlooked, ignored, and harmed by polluters and government regulators who don't do their job.“I do this because I want to make the legal system work for people and communities who have feel they have no voice or power. It is meaningful and important work, and I am grateful to Law 360 for recognizing that,” said Shawn.

About The Collins Law Firm : The Collins Law Firm is an environmental, personal injury, and commercial litigation firm in Naperville, IL that has become a leader in plaintiffs' environmental litigation. Regularly selected a Best Law Firm by U.S. News and World Report, the firm has recovered over $950 million in verdicts and settlements for clients. For more information about The Collins Law Firm, please visit .

