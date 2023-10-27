Los Angeles Golf Club Announces Tisha Alyn As Inaugural Content Creator In Residence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Club takes a new approach to the relationship between creators and professional sports teams, redefining the role of creators in the front office.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC), the inaugural team in the TGL league presented by SoFi, continues to break boundaries with the launch of an unprecedented Creator-in-Residence Program, heralding a paradigm shift in the relationship between professional sports teams and content creators. LAGC is thrilled to announce Tisha Alyn, trailblazing creative powerhouse in the world of golf, as the inaugural Content Creator for this important initiative.

Photo credit: Ashlee Driver

The LAGC Creator-in-Residence Program is a new venture that sets Los Angeles Golf Club apart as a disruptor in the sports and content creation sphere. This innovative program aims to work with renowned creators to enhance the fan experience and connect with local fan communities in unprecedented ways.

Tisha Alyn, a former professional golfer turned golf media personality, is the perfect fit as the first-ever Content Creator in Residence. A resident star in the golf content creator community, she has generated global appeal with her fresh and relatable perspective on the sport. Her unique approach to storytelling, combined with her profound love for the game will breathe new life into how fans experience golf, both as a sport and a lifestyle. Through her engaging content, she is poised to bring golf to a broader and more diverse audience as the official face and host of LAGC match day commentary, connecting the community of Los Angeles to the action in Palm Beach.

Alexis Ohanian, founder of Seven Seven Six and founding investor of Los Angeles Golf Club, said, "The rise of the creator economy is undeniable, and Tisha is recognized as a pioneering creator dedicated to making the game more accessible, understandable, and beloved. We couldn't have chosen a more fitting inaugural Content Creator in Residence than her – Tisha's creativity and love for golf align seamlessly with our vision and values."

"I am honored and thrilled to be part of Los Angeles Golf Club's Creator-in-Residence Program," said Tisha Alyn. "This program's forward-thinking approach is a game-changer for how we experience professional sports and keep pushing the growth of golf. I look forward to creating exciting content that brings golf closer to fans, both old and new, and takes storytelling in the sport to a whole new level."

The Creator-in-Residence program is set to disrupt the conventional model of collaboration between brands, teams, and creators. It taps into the deep network of innovation within the Seven Seven Six portfolio of companies, offering creators:



A dedicated creator space within

LAGC's forthcoming clubhouse, equipped with Riverside equipment and golf gear from LAGC's sponsor partners.

The innovative

Fourthwall e-commerce platform, enabling unprecedented monetization opportunities for creators.

Immediate content creation capabilities through

Scoreplay's content management platform. Comprehensive support, including mentorship, mental health resources, potential for team ownership, and unique benefits.

Los Angeles Golf Club welcomes fans, golf enthusiasts, and the creator community to join them in celebrating this groundbreaking collaboration and follow along as the team announces more updates regarding the overall program; while continuing to challenge the status quo and work towards creating a more accessible sport – for everyone.

About Los Angeles Golf Club

Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC) is the inaugural team of TGL presented by SoFi, a cutting-edge team golf league developed in collaboration with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Sports, PGA TOUR, and airing on ESPN. Embodying the dynamic spirit of Los Angeles, LAGC sets a higher standard of access by bringing the game of golf into the community and paving the way for a new generation of players, on and off the grass. Formed by Seven Seven Six owner Alexis Ohanian, joined by Serena Williams and Venus Williams and limited partners including the Antetokounmpo brothers, Alex Morgan, Servando Carrasco, and Michelle Wie West, LAGC is uniting communities with cutting-edge technology and immersive experiences to deliver a one-of-a-kind journey under the banner of sport. For more information, please visit: LAGC.

About Seven Seven Six

Seven Seven Six ("776") is a tech company that deploys venture capital founded by founder and investor Alexis Ohanian. Named for the inaugural Olympic games in the year 776 BCE, the firm is chiefly committed to discovering and investing in the broadest range of the greatest founders and equipping them with all the capital, technology resources and support they need. The firm is powered by the in-house developed operating system, Cerebro, designed to connect founders, streamline operations, and enable asynchronous workflows. 776 strives to be the most valuable investing partner to its portfolio companies, extending through the complete startup lifecycle, including its emphasis on founders' health and well-being with its unparalleled 2% Growth & Caregiving pledge. For more information, please visit: sevensevensix .

About Tisha Alyn

Tisha, formally a professional golfer, is as unique as it comes. One of the most powerful and influential voices in the golf space, she was the first person to truly turn social media into a career when she wasn't making money competing to get her Tour card. She fought through the backlash at the time, heat from other golfers, and the industry and is now dubbed a "celebrity" in the golf community and in entertainment. With over 1.8 Million highly engaged followers across platforms, Tisha now works with the biggest brands in the world, sharing her journey and BTS with the world of what a true 'golf media personality' is, all the while constantly entertaining you. Tisha has been Miss Philippines, a golf trick shot artist, content creator, media host, travels the world covering golf with brands like IMG, HSBC, PGA Tour event, and more, is a part of the LGBTQIA+ community working closely with The Trevor Project to support youth, is a certified youth golf instructor by way of Leadbetter Academy partnering with organizations like the WGA, TGR, and AT&T for youth programs, and is the official and first gay Filipino, female face of Google's Fitbit Premium app as a coach for golf fitness and dance cardio. Tisha is currently endorsed by and is a global ambassador for: Topgolf, Cobra Golf, Puma Golf, PUMA Global, Michelob ULTRA, Fitbit Google.

