Start A Wave Of Generosity Nov. 1 By Giving Early For Colorado Gives Day

nonprofits are gearing up for the state's most impactful 24-hour giving movement, Colorado Gives Day which is Tuesday, Dec. 5. with early giving starting on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

Colorado Gives Foundation teammates celebrate the beginning of early giving, Nov. 1, for Colorado Gives Day, easily the best day to give.

Colorado Gives Day is easily the best day to give. For more than a decade, Coloradans have come together to set forth a wave of generosity that ripples across the state. ColoradoGivesDay makes giving easy. Log on to find all the causes you care about in one place. You can donate to one or more incredible nonprofits who work tirelessly to make good happen in Colorado. Donations start at $5 and no matter who you give to or how much you give, the result is the same – we help our communities thrive.

Beginning Nov. 1 and continuing through Colorado Gives Day on

Dec. 5, all donations made on ColoradoGivesDay get a boost from a $1 million+ Incentive Fund that increases the impact of every dollar donated.

"We all have the things we care about and on Colorado Gives Day, you can give to what matter most to you," said Kelly Dunkin, president and CEO of Colorado Gives Foundation, the organization behind Colorado Gives Day. "Last year, 100,000 donors came together to donate more than $53 million for local nonprofits. So whether you want to help find a cure for cancer, protect our rivers, feed the hungry or help pets find forever homes, it's good on a monumental scale. The more fun we have giving, the more our communities thrive."

The online giving platform,

ColoradoGivesDay , is free for nonprofits to use for online fundraising and makes giving easy and safe. All nonprofits on the platform are vetted to confirm their charitable status and that are in good standing with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office. Since ColoradoGives is also a year-round giving platform, Colorado Gives Foundation is offering an additional match for donors who set up a monthly recurring donation. For all new monthly donations set up Nov. 20 – Dec. 5, Colorado Gives Foundation will match it up to $100, or $250,000 across the site.

FirstBank helped launch and is the presenting sponsor of Colorado Gives Day, providing cash prizes, event support, incentive fund contributions and paid advertising. "By coming together to donate on one of the largest giving days in the nation, we can amplify our giving power and create positive change," said Kelly Kaminskas, Chief Digital Officer for FirstBank and Colorado Gives Foundation board member. "FirstBank's continued support of Colorado Gives Day demonstrates our commitment to investing in the communities we love and serve."

Businesses that want to give can support the

nonprofits of their choice through the Corporate Challenge , presented by Delta Dental of Colorado. "It only takes a little to make a big impact and the Corporate Challenge is a great way for businesses big and small to do that," said Andrea Miller, Director of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) for Delta Dental of Colorado. "We hope to inspire companies across Colorado to donate and are thrilled to give the first 100 companies that raise $1,000 an additional $1,000 match for their nonprofits."

"Let's take 'doing good' to new elevations this Colorado Gives Day to discover how much good we can create together," added

Dunkin.

Colorado Gives Day is made possible by Colorado Gives Foundation and presenting sponsor, FirstBank, with support from other sponsors including: Delta Dental of Colorado; Colorado Housing and Finance Authority (CHFA); Gary Community Ventures; Janus Henderson Investors; Woodnext Foundation; Amazon; Southwest Airlines; Trinchera Blanca Foundation; Graystone Consulting; Noodles & Company; Ireland Stapleton Pryor & Pascoe, PC; 9News; Entravision; Colorado Public Radio; Rocky Mountain Public Media; BizWest; Colorado Parent; Mile High Outdoor Advertising; iHeart Radio; Comcast; 5280 Magazine; Lamar Outdoor; PBS12; and Mountain Pearl.

About Colorado Gives Foundation

Colorado Gives Foundation connects donors, ideas and Colorado nonprofits to make good happen. Colorado Gives Foundation is a Jefferson County grant maker, investing over $8 million annually to help Jeffco nonprofits. We also work statewide to build the capacity of nonprofits and donors via Colorado Gives 365, nonprofit endowments and donor services. Through ColoradoGives, we make it easy for people to donate to the causes they care about, enabling meaningful change to help our neighbors thrive. Our work is rooted in attentive listening and a firm commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion. Colorado Gives Foundation is where donors find and discover the community impact that matters most to them, which is good for everyone.

About FirstBank

FirstBank began providing banking services in 1963. Today, it's known as an industry leader in digital banking. It has grown to be one of the largest privately held banks in the United States, maintaining more than $28 billion in assets and 100 branch locations across Colorado, Arizona, and California. FirstBank offers a variety of consumer deposit accounts, home equity loans, mortgages, rental property loans, and a full range of commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate loans, treasury management, and more. Since 2000, FirstBank has been recognized as a top corporate philanthropist, contributing more than $85 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. The company is also unique in that a large portion of its stock is owned by management and employees, giving employees a financial stake in the bank's success through its Employee Stock Ownership Program. For more information, visit .

