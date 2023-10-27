Veterinary Diagnostic Centers Announce Two New Locations In Mokena, IL, And Crown Point, IN

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

We use state-of-the-art medical imaging technology at Veterinary Diagnostic Centers to give you and your pet the best possible treatment.

The Mokena branch opens Oct 30 at 19110 88th Ave, Mokena, IL 60448. The Crown Point branch opens Oct 31 at 1494 1/2 N Main St, Crown Point, IN 46307.

MOKENA, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Veterinary Diagnostic Centers, an innovative provider of veterinary ultrasound and other diagnostic services, is proud to announce the grand opening of two new locations in Mokena, Illinois, and Crown Point, Indiana. These new centers will use cutting-edge telemedicine capabilities to improve access to internal medicine and cardiology care.Founded by Dr. Jeff Bloomberg, a respected primary care veterinarian with over two decades of experience in the Chicago area, Veterinary Diagnostic Centers is committed to bridging the gap in access to specialized veterinary care. Dr. Bloomberg's vision was born from the recognition of the challenges faced by both veterinarians and pet owners when seeking quality veterinary consultations and diagnostics for their pets (see About )."Having experienced the evolving landscape of veterinary care firsthand, we understand the pressing need for accessible and timely specialized services for our beloved pets," said Dr. Bloomberg, founder of Veterinary Diagnostic Centers. "In addition to our mission of improving access to these services we have also focused on improving the experience by allowing the family to stay with their pet throughout the visit. This significantly reduces anxiety for both the pet and people that care for them. We're extremely proud of the feedback we've received in Chicago and look forward to bringing this model to more communities."Veterinary Diagnostic Centers offer a range of specialized services, including comprehensive remote cardiology consultations, comprehensive remote internal medicine consultations, basic (a la carte) abdominal, thoracic, and cardiac ultrasounds as well as laboratory testing. Leveraging state-of-the-art telehealth technologies, the centers facilitate remote consultations with expert veterinary specialists, ensuring that primary care veterinarians have as much information as possible to determine the optimal course of action for their patients."We are dedicated to enhancing the overall well-being and health of our animal companions through improved access to the expertise of veterinary specialists. It seems that either you are in a community that does not have specialists or, if they do, there is a backup of weeks to months for an appointment," added Dr. Bloomberg.The Mokena, IL location will open its doors on October 30th, and will operate Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays; while the Crown Point, IN location is set to commence operations on October 31st and will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Veterinary Diagnostic Centers invites local veterinary professionals and pet owners to visit the new centers and experience the advanced care and convenience offered by their innovative services. For more information about Veterinary Diagnostic Centers and their range of services, please visit Veterinary Diagnostic Centers,

