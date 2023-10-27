(MENAFN- Baystreet) Stocks in Play

10/27/2023 - 11:44 AM EST - VERSES AI Inc. : Announced the launch of its intelligent software platform, GeniusTM, for exclusive private beta partners and a demo of select GeniusTM capabilities during a November 3rd webinar. Gabriel René, founder and CEO of VERSES, unveiled the company's key corporate announcement last month, emphasizing its goals with the rollout plans of GeniusTM and the ambition to offer better foundations for AGI (Artificial General Intelligence). GeniusTM is a cloud-hosted platform for developing 'smartware' - software agents that can learn, reason, adapt and interact in digital and physical domains. GeniusTM is designed to power a new breed of 'smart' applications and devices that we believe everyone, from small developers to large Fortune 500 companies, wants but struggles to build with current state-of-the-art tools,” said René. VERSES AI Inc. shares O.VRSSF are trading up 11 cents at $0.76.



