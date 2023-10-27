(MENAFN- Baystreet) Stellar Declines on Q3 Results

Stellar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: STEL) watched its shares fade to begin the last session of the week. The company today reported net income of $30.9 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.58 for the third quarter 2023 compared to net income of $35.2 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.66 for the second quarter 2023.

“We are pleased with our results for the third quarter 2023 given the uncertainty of the economic environment. We remain steadfast in our commitment to provide and protect the qualities we think drive shareholder value; balance sheet strength; sound quality; and stable core deposits,” said CEO Robert R. Franklin, Jr.

“We continue our strategy of not fighting the actions of the Federal Reserve as it attempts to slow the economy to tamp down inflation. Raising interest rates is a blunt tool and there are consequences to the velocity at which rates have increased. We must remain vigilant as customers adjust to higher prices, the higher cost of capital and potential adjustments to asset prices,” continued Franklin.

What's more, the company enjoyed a continued regulatory capital build. Total risk-based capital ratio increased to 13.42% at September 30, 2023 from 12.39% at December 31, 2022 and Tier 1 leverage ratio increased to 9.82% at September 30, 2023 from 8.55% at December 31, 2022.

STEL shares lost 20 cents to $22.00.

