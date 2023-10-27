(MENAFN- Baystreet) Amazon Shares Pop













Advertisment





The NASDAQ Composite rose Friday, trying to recover some of this week's steep losses. Amazon gave a boost to tech-related shares on the back of strong quarterly results.

The Dow Jones Industrials doffed 73.4 points to open Friday at 32,710.90.

The S&P 500 index forged ahead 6.6 points to 4,143.83.

The NASDAQ jumped 111.21 points, or 1.8%, to 12,595.60.

All three major averages are on track for steep weekly losses. The Dow is down 1%, on the week and S&P 500 trails last week 1.8%. The NASDAQ has fallen 2% in that time, dragged down from steep declines in Meta Platforms and Google-parent company Alphabet.

Amazon added 5% after the e-commerce giant trounced analysts' expectations for revenue and earnings in the third quarter. Other mega-cap stocks such as Alphabet and Microsoft followed Amazon shares higher.

Ford dropped 3.8%, however, after the company missed third-quarter earnings expectations and pulled its guidance for the year, citing the UAW strike. Chevron shares were down more than 4% after the energy giant reported earnings.

Traders also weighed new inflation data after the core personal consumption expenditures reading for September was released.

Core PCE increased 0.3% in last month and 3.7% year over year, matching estimates from economists polled by Dow Jones. Consumer spending increased 0.7%, however, surpassing estimates of 0.5%. PCE is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge.

Prices for the 10-year Treasury faded a mite, raising yields to 4.85% from Thursday's 4.84%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Oil prices dropped a nickel to $83.16 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices slipped $5.50 to $1,991.90.





















MENAFN27102023000212011056ID1107320680