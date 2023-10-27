Janora Mcduffie Receives Prestigious UNC Award

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Janora McDuffie, an esteemed alumna of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC), has been named the prestigious Harvey E. Beech Outstanding Alumni Award for Overall Achievement ( ) recipient. This distinguished honor recognizes McDuffie's exceptional contributions as a leader within the university community and her continued impact in her professional and personal endeavors. The ceremony will be held at the Light on the Hill Society Awards Gala on Saturday, November 9, 2023, during Carolina's Homecoming and Black Alumni Reunion (BAR).

McDuffie's journey as an exceptional alumna began during her years at UNC (1995-1999), where she achieved remarkable accomplishments. She demonstrated academic excellence and exemplary leadership skills as a Morehead-Cain Scholar and NC Fellow. McDuffie's commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive community was recognized through her induction into the Order of the Golden Fleece for her work toward establishing the free-standing Black Cultural Center. Additionally, she represented the university as Miss BSM and Miss UNC in 1999 and served as the Senior Class Vice President.

In her professional and personal life, McDuffie has continued to excel. Her notable achievements include being the voice of the 2022 Oscars and presenting a TEDx talk. McDuffie has made a mark in the entertainment industry, most recently starring in Will Packer's Peacock movie Praise This and Dashing Through The Snow (November 17th on Disney Plus). Her voice is featured as Naeva Mora in Starfield (2023) and various advertising campaigns for renowned brands such as Toyota, McDonald's, Nike, AT&T, and American Express, as well as in popular video games, including Grand Theft Auto, Saints Row, and God of War.

When asked about the award, McDuffie remarked, "I am deeply grateful and humbled to receive the Harvey E. Beech Outstanding Alumni Award for Overall Achievement. I am committed to using this honor to inspire and empower others and continue working towards creating a safe and inclusive community where everyone feels valued and represented." McDuffie recently showcased her talents in UNC's "The Story of Us," an oral history project highlighting the university's LGBT+ community.

McDuffie's commitment to making a difference extends beyond her professional achievements. She and her wife were honored with invitations to attend Pride Receptions at both The White House and the Vice President's Residence and witness the signing of the Respect for Marriage Act on The White House lawn. A strong advocate for her alma mater, McDuffie is actively involved in various capacities at UNC, including the Morehead-Cain Fund Board and the Carolina Pride Alumni Network Board. Her impact did not go unnoticed as a UNC alumna when Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz quoted McDuffie in his 2023 Commencement Remarks.

Janora McDuffie's achievements, passion, and dedication make her a deserving recipient of the Harvey E. Beech Outstanding Alumni Award for Overall Achievement. She inspires current and future generations of students through her remarkable accomplishments and unwavering commitment to excellence.

About Janora McDuffie:

Janora McDuffie is an accomplished alumna of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC), where she graduated in 1999. She is a respected actress, voice-over artist, host, and speaker. McDuffie has made waves in the entertainment industry with her roles in Grey's Anatomy and various films, including Praise This and Dashing Through The Snow (2023). Alongside her successful career, McDuffie remains dedicated to her alma mater, engaging in various capacities and initiatives that strengthen the UNC community. She continues to inspire and make a positive impact through her work and commitment to diversity and inclusion. For more information, please visit .