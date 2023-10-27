Tedx Mellen Street Welcomes Dr. Brianna Gaynor

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Hampton, Virginia Oct 27, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

The TEDxMellenStreet event has announced that Dr. Brianna Gaynor, Psy.D., will be one of their esteemed speakers. The event, which takes place on November 18th at the historic American Theater, will have a theme of“The Power of Inclusion.” Dr. Gaynor will share insights from her clinical experience and her own personal journey to help audience members understand the power of their own narrative and how it can contribute to their overall well-being.

TEDxMellenStreet is an independently organized event licensed by TED, which offers a platform for local communities to come together and share ideas, stories, and experiences. Volunteers organize these smaller, more intimate gatherings and cover various topics intended to inspire, educate, and challenge attendees to think differently.

“As a mental health advocate, it's crucial to have platforms like TEDxMellenStreet. The theme of 'The Power of Inclusion' is especially relevant in today's world, where many individuals feel isolated and disconnected.” Dr. Gaynor continued,“I hope my talk will inspire audience members to embrace their unique voice and story and recognize its impact on their mental and emotional well-being.”

Dr. Gaynor is a licensed clinical psychologist, keynote speaker, and mental health advocate passionate about helping individuals find their voice and use it to create change. Her focus on the power of storytelling and mental health has led her to develop a unique approach to therapy that emphasizes the importance of individual narrative and self-inclusion.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Gaynor join us at TEDxMellenStreet,” said the event's curator, Sacha Walton.“Her expertise and passion for mental health advocacy will be a valuable addition to our lineup of speakers. Her message supports our theme, The Power of Inclusion.”

Hear from Dr. Gaynor and other inspiring speakers at TEDxMellenStreet on November 18th. For more information, visit the event's website at .

About Dr. Brianna Gaynor, Psy.D.:

Dr. Brianna Gaynor, Psy.D., is a highly respected clinical psychologist, transformational speaker, and the Director of Peace of Mind Psychological Services in Atlanta, GA. With a focus on helping individuals find peace in every situation, Dr. Gaynor has dedicated her career to breaking the stigma surrounding mental health issues.

Dr. Brianna Gaynor's third quarter 2023 speaking engagements include the CEOs of Social Work and the National Black Business Conference, adding tremendous value as a featured speaker. Dr. Gaynor shares her expertise and insights to promote mental wellness and resilience. Her work has been featured in various national and international publications, including Psych Central, CBS, and Thrive Global. Learn more about Dr. Gaynor and her upcoming book release at .