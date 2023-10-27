Azerbaijan Dismisses Chairman Of State Maritime And Port Agency

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev dismissed Arif Mammadov from his post, Azernews reports.
Arif Mammadov has been dismissed from the post of Chairman of
the Board of the State Maritime and Port Agency subordinate to the
Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
This order comes into force from the date of its signing.
