Azerbaijan Appoints New Ambassador To Greece

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed
an order appointing Arif Mammadov as Ambassador Extraordinary and
Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Greece, Azernews reports.
By another presidential decree, Arif Mammadov was dismissed from
the post of chairman of the Board of the State Maritime and Port
Agency.
