Uzbekistan's Population Increasing By About 2.1 Thousand People Every Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As of October 1, 2023, the permanent population of Uzbekistan
was 36,599,764 people, Azernews reports, citing
Kun news agency.
According to the Statistics Agency of Uzbekistan, the number of
permanent residents of the republic increased by 2.2% compared to
the corresponding period of last year.
The population of Uzbekistan has grown by 574.8 thousand people
since the beginning of 2023.
The agency noted that the country's population is increasing by
around 63.9 thousand people every month. That means an average of
2.1 thousand live births are being registered every day.
