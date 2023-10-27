Over 600 Kg Of Cocaine Seized In Southern Türkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish police on Friday seized more than 100 kilograms of cocaine in southern Türkiye as part of its ongoing anti-narcotic operations, the interior minister said, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Anti-narcotic teams of the Mersin police found 610 kilograms (1,345 pounds) of cocaine in a container of bananas during a search at Mersin port, Ali Yerlikaya said on X.

Three suspects were also arrested, he added.