Over 600 Kg Of Cocaine Seized In Southern Türkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish police on Friday seized more than 100 kilograms of
cocaine in southern Türkiye as part of its ongoing anti-narcotic
operations, the interior minister said, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
Anti-narcotic teams of the Mersin police found 610 kilograms
(1,345 pounds) of cocaine in a container of bananas during a search
at Mersin port, Ali Yerlikaya said on X.
Three suspects were also arrested, he added.
MENAFN27102023000195011045ID1107320633
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.