Turkish Police Arrest 28 Daesh/ISIS Terror Suspects

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish security forces arrested 28 people in Istanbul and the
Aegean province of Izmir over their suspected links to the
Daesh/ISIS terrorist group, security sources said on Friday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
As part of an investigation by prosecutors in Izmir against
Daesh/ISIS, Turkish police conducted an anti-terror operation to
arrest 26 suspects. The suspects are accused of carrying out
activities on behalf of the terrorist group in conflict zones in
the past and have been acting together and meeting with people with
links to the terrorist group in Izmir.
During the operation, 21 suspects were arrested, and efforts are
ongoing to arrest the remaining five suspects.
As part of an investigation by the terror investigation bureau
of the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in Istanbul, nine suspects
were identified as being active in Daesh/ISIS.
Istanbul police arrested seven suspects and efforts are ongoing
to arrest the remaining two suspects.
In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare
Daesh/ISIS a terrorist organization.
The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple
times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at
least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed
attacks. In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at
home and abroad to prevent further attacks.
MENAFN27102023000195011045ID1107320632
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.