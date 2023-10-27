Azerbaijan Appoints New Ambassador To Slovakia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order appointing Vusal Abdullayev as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Slovak Republic, Azernews reports.

