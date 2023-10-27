Azerbaijan Appoints New Ambassador To Slovakia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed
an order appointing Vusal Abdullayev as Ambassador Extraordinary
and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Slovak
Republic, Azernews reports.
According to the decree, Vusal Abdullayev has been appointed
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of
Azerbaijan to the Slovak Republic.
