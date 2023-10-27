Azerbaijani, Turkish Ministries Sign Protocol Of Intent In Field Of Geology

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Roya Valiyeva, AZERNEWS
General Directorate of Mineral Research and Exploration of the
Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources of the Turkish Republic
and the State Agency for Utilization of Mineral Resources under the
Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Azerbaijan
Republic have signed a protocol of intent to strengthen mutual
cooperation in the field of geology and mining industry, Azernews reports.
The document was inked on the sidelines of the International
Geology and Mining Forum, which brought together 70 specialists
from 30 countries.
