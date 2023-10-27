Azerbaijani, Turkish Ministries Sign Protocol Of Intent In Field Of Geology

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Roya Valiyeva, AZERNEWS

General Directorate of Mineral Research and Exploration of the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources of the Turkish Republic and the State Agency for Utilization of Mineral Resources under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Azerbaijan Republic have signed a protocol of intent to strengthen mutual cooperation in the field of geology and mining industry, Azernews reports.

The document was inked on the sidelines of the International Geology and Mining Forum, which brought together 70 specialists from 30 countries.