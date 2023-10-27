Shmyhal: About 30 German Companies Considering Investments In Ukraine's Economy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) About 30 German companies are considering the possibility of investing in Ukraine's economy.

"This week, the government team had an important visit to Berlin and a meeting with the leadership of the Federal Republic of Germany. Weapons, financial support, investments by German businesses, recovery, European integration, sanctions, confiscation of Russian assets were discussed. Germany is one of the leaders in supporting Ukraine in all areas. Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a winter aid package for Ukraine worth EUR 1.4 billion. About 30 German companies are currently considering the possibility of investing in our economy, and there are also those that already implement new projects," Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said at the Cabinet's meeting.

In particular, the German defense concern Rheinmetall and the Ukrainian defense industry formed a joint venture for the repair and production of military equipment in Ukraine.

"Germany will also contribute an additional 54 million euros to the Energy Recovery Fund and hand over about 30 repair machines for Ukrainian regional energy companies. Germany's total support for energy workers this winter may amount to about 200 million euros," the Prime Minister emphasized.

Shmyhal thanked the German partners for their systematic support for Ukraine.