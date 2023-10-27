EU Reaffirms Its Unwavering Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Union reiterates its resolute condemnation of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and reaffirms its unwavering support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within the internationally recognised borders.

This is stated in the conclusions of the European Council meeting held in Brussels on October 26-27, 2023. The full text of the document is published on the website of the European Council.

“The European Council reiterates its resolute condemnation of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, which constitutes a manifest violation of the UN Charter, and reaffirms the European Union's unwavering support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders and its inherent right of self-defence against the Russian aggression,” the conclusions read.

As noted, the European Union will continue to provide strong financial, economic, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support to Ukraine and its people for as long as it takes.

“In particular, the European Union and its Member States will continue to provide sustainable military support to Ukraine, notably through the European Peace Facility and the EU Military Assistance Mission, as well as bilateral assistance by Member States. The European Council underlines the importance of Member States' efforts and, in the immediate term, the need to accelerate the delivery of military support to Ukraine to help meet its pressing military and defence needs, including missiles and ammunition, notably under the one million rounds of artillery ammunition initiative, as well as air defence systems to protect its [Ukraine's] people and its critical and energy infrastructure,” the EU underscores.

On October 26-27, a two-day European Council meeting was held in Brussels.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the participants via video link.

As reported, EU countries are preparing the next, 12th package of sanctions against Russia, which may include measures against the Russian diamond industry, in coordination with other G7 partners, as well as additional measures to counter attempts by third countries to circumvent European sanctions.