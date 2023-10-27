Defense Forces Destroy Three Kh-59 Missiles, Two Lancet Drones In South

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In southern Ukraine, the defense forces destroyed three Kh-59 guided aerial missiles and two Lancet combat drones.

"On October 27, 2023, the air defense forces and means of the Air Command 'South' destroyed three Kh-59 guided aerial missiles in Mykolaiv region; two Lancet combat drones in Kherson region," the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine posted on Telegram .

As reported, Russian troops used about 500 drones to attack the territory of Ukraine in September. Currently, the number of drones used has decreased somewhat, which indicates that the enemy is accumulating them.