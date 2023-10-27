Enemy Halves Number Of Strikes, Uses Fewer Drones In Kupyansk Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy halved the number of strikes and used fewer drones in Kupyansk direction due to weather conditions.

"It was raining, so the enemy used fewer kamikaze drones. The number of strikes also halved. In particular, 245 strikes were recorded, of which 15 were artillery, 33 were mortar. There were five combat engagements. In this direction, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 78 occupiers and an ammunition depot," Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command, Lieutenant Colonel Volodymyr Fitio said, Ukrinform reports with reference to ArmyInform .

As noted, the enemy was regrouping in Lyman direction, and artillery was fired on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In Bakhmut direction, 20 combat engagements took place and 376 strikes – 88 artillery and 212 mortar – on the positions of Ukrainian defenders were recorded. In this direction, the defense forces eliminated 86 occupiers, one occupier was taken prisoner. In addition, six units of military equipment were destroyed.

"In Bakhmut direction, units of the Ukrainian defenders hold the active defense, therefore, when the opportunity arises, they go on the offensive and improve their tactical positions," Fitio said.