Enemy Shells Kherson. Casualties Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army shelled Kherson, in particular, the central part of the city.

"The Russian army continues to attack Kherson! Currently, the central part of the city, in particular, is under massive fire," Roman Mrochko, Head of the Kherson City Military Administration, posted on Telegram .

He urged local residents to move to safer places, stay away from windows.

Later, the Head of the Kherson City Military Administration posted on Facebook that several people had been injured in the evening shelling of Kherson.

"More than a dozen residential buildings in the center of the city were damaged as a result of the recent shelling of Kherson by Russian enemy troops! So far, several victims are known. One was hospitalized," the post reads.

Mrochko added that the information was being clarified.

As reported, in the morning the enemy shelled Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank of the Dnipro River.