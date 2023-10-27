Evening Shelling Of Kherson: Number Of Injured Grows To Seven

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people injured in evening shelling of Kherson has grown to seven.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"The Russian army shelled the center of Kherson. Seven people were injured. Women aged 82, 76 and 49 received minor injuries. They received medical care in hospital. Further treatment is outpatient. Two 54-year-old men, as well as 55- and 58-year-old Kherson residents, received multiple shrapnel wounds. However, the injuries are minor, assistance was rendered to them at the scene," the post reads.

Enemy shells. Casualties reported

It is noted that two private houses were destroyed, three were partially destroyed, and 10 houses were damaged.

Prokudin added that Beryslav also came under fire.

"A 62-year-old man was injured there. He has an explosive injury and multiple wounds. Assistance was rendered to him at the scene," said the region's head.

As reported by Ukrinform, rescuers unblocked two women, 76 and 83 years old, from a house damaged by Russian shelling in Kherson in the evening.

On Friday evening, the Russian army shelled Kherson, including the central part of the city.