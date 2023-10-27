This Week Has Significantly Increased Russian Losses - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that this week has significantly increased Russian losses.

He said this in his evening video address , Ukrinform reports.

“I thank all the warriors who are holding their positions firmly and eliminating the occupiers. This week has significantly increased Russian losses. This is how it should be,” he noted.

The President also said that he held a Military Cabinet meeting regarding the situation on the main battlefronts - Kupiansk, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Maryinka, and Melitopol directions, as well as on ensuring Ukraine's defense and offensive actions, including long-range weapons and missiles.

Russia sees 5,000 killed, wounded in action since launch of offensive on Avdiivka

“I am grateful to everyone who fights and works for our country and our independence! We remember each and every person who gave their lives for Ukraine!” Zelensky said.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces of Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to October 27, 2023 eliminated about 297,680 Russian invaders, including 560 occupiers in the past day alone.