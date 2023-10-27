Azerbaijani FM Meets With Delegation Of Iraqi Parliament (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. Azerbaijani
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received a delegation headed by a
member of the Council of Representatives (Parliament) of the
Republic of Iraq Elshad Salihi today, the Ministry of Foreign
Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.
During the meeting, the parties noted with satisfaction the
recently increased dynamics in Azerbaijani-Iraqi relations, in
particular, the visits of the president of Iraq and the minister of
Foreign Affairs to Azerbaijan in March and July of this year, as
well as high-level meetings held within the framework of these
visits.
In addition, the importance of the existing political dialogue
between Azerbaijan and Iraq, economic and trade ties,
inter-parliamentary and interregional cooperation and continuous
cultural exchange was noted.
The sides noted that, in addition to the existing diplomatic
missions in both countries, the promotion of humanitarian exchanges
through cultural centers can contribute to the further
rapprochement of Azerbaijani and Iraqi peoples.
The sides also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional
issues of mutual interest during the meeting.
