Israel Begins Ground Military Operation In Gaza (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27.
Israel is
starting a ground operation in Gaza, an army spokesman said, Trend
reports.
A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From
the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of
the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land,
water, and air.
Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack
from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
announced a mass gathering of reservists.
