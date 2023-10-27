Israel Begins Ground Military Operation In Gaza (VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Israel is starting a ground operation in Gaza, an army spokesman said, Trend reports.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.