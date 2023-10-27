Israel Begins Ground Military Operation In Gaza (VIDEO)


10/27/2023 3:11:01 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. Israel is starting a ground operation in Gaza, an army spokesman said, Trend reports.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.

MENAFN27102023000187011040ID1107320608

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search