India, EU Discuss Migration, Mobility, Countering Smuggling Of Migrants

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Oct 27 (KUNA) -- India and the European Union on Friday discussed ways of enhancing safe and regular migration between India and the EU and ways of countering irregular migration, smuggling of migrants and trafficking in human beings.



The Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that in the framework of the 7th India-EU High Level Dialogue on Migration and Mobility, both sides discussed ways of further deepening cooperation in the field.



The meeting was co-chaired by Additional Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs of India Anurag Bhushan and Deputy Director General of the European Commission's Directorate-General for Migration and Home Affairs Johannes Luchner.



"Both sides recognised the long-standing bilateral relations between India and the EU on migration, recalled the existing Common Agenda on Migration and Mobility that was signed in 2016, and noted that a coordinated and mutually beneficial management of migration supports the economic, social and cultural development of India and the EU," the statement said.



They also expressed mutual interest in facilitating labour mobility and decent work within existing legislative frameworks and in respect of national competences, it added.



Both sides also acknowledged the growing need for closer engagement on mobility within the India-EU in view of growing human capital in India and demographic and labour market needs of the EU, it said.



"The Indian and EU representatives discussed appropriate steps that could be jointly taken to prevent and counter irregular migration, smuggling of migrants and trafficking in human beings in accordance with respective legislative frameworks and applicable international law, according to the statement.



Both sides reiterated their commitment to enhance cooperation on the return of irregular migrants," the statement said. They also appreciated the achievements of Common Agenda on Migration and Mobility implemented between 2017 and 2022 as it advanced migration and mobility between the two sides. (end)





