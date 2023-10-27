EU Leaders Reaffirm Strong Economic, Military Support To Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 27 (KUNA) -- European Union (EU) leaders Friday ended their two-day summit after discussing Ukraine, migration and economy issues and also held a Euro Summit.

"The European Union will continue to provide strong financial, economic, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support to Ukraine and its people for as long as it takes," said the European Council (EU summit) in its conclusions this afternoon.

"In particular, the European Union and its Member States will continue to provide sustainable military support to Ukraine," it stressed.

On economy, the EU leaders said "in the face of increasingly complex challenges, including a changing demographic landscape and growing global competition, the European Union needs a strong economic base that ensures its long-term competitiveness and a level playing field both internally and globally."

In a separate statement, the Euro Summit said they discussed the economic and financial situation.

"Our economies have shown remarkable resilience in the face of numerous economic shocks and continue to grow, albeit with reduced momentum. Inflation remains a key concern," it noted.

The Euro Summit brings together the heads of state or government of the 20 EU countries which use euro as a common currency.

On external issues, the European Council said it "is deeply concerned about the security situation in the north of Kosovo "and strongly condemned the violent attack against Kosovo Police in September.

The European Council underlined its continued support for advancing a sustainable and lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan based on the principles of recognition of sovereignty, the inviolability of borders and territorial integrity.

The European Council held a strategic discussion on the situation in the Sahel and expressed its concern about the continuing deterioration of the security and humanitarian situation in the Sahel, aggravated by political instability.

On Thursday, the 27 EU leaders discussed the Israeli occupation aggression on Gaza and in a statement called for continued, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access and aid to reach those in need through all necessary measures including humanitarian corridors and pauses for humanitarian needs. (end)

