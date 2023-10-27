Kuwait MP Touts Italy Support For Khor Abdullah Accord

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ROME, Oct 27 (KUNA) -- A Kuwaiti member of parliament on Friday commended and appreciated Italy's support for Kuwait regarding the Khor Abdullah Agreement that regulates maritime navigation in Khor Abdullah waterway.

Speaking to KUNA, MP Mohammad Al-Huwaila, who is a member of a Kuwaiti parliament delegation visiting Italy as part of a joint parliamentary friendship committee, spoke highly of the outcomes of the delegation's successful visit.

He added that the delegation's meetings with Italian members of parliament were so fruitful and positive that issues of special significance were addressed.

Al-Huwaila added that the visit had focused on several core issues, mainly Iraq's unilateral termination of the Kuwaiti-Iraqi maritime treaty which obtained parliamentary approval and was deposited with the United Nations in 2013.

He voiced gratitude to the Italian parliamentary leadership for supporting the Kuwaiti stance and international law, remarking that discussions had also covered the prime Kuwaiti and Arab cause of Palestine, including the serious occupation aggression on the Gaza Strip in a blatant breach of international humanitarian law and the international human rights law.

The Kuwaiti MP conveyed his country's unwavering support for the Palestinian issue, calling on the international community to move to protect Palestinian civilians and ensure humanitarian and relief aid corridors.

Kuwait's parliamentary delegation included MP Dr. Mohammad Al-Huwaila and MP Fares Al-Otaibi, MP Bader Al-Shammari and MP Bader Al-Anzi, accompanied by the Kuwaiti Ambassador Nasser Sunhat Al-Qahtani. (pickup previous)

