Kuwait Win Silver, Bronze In Int'l Combat Games In Riyadh

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 27 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's fencing team achieved distinguished results in the World Combat Games (Riyadh 2023) by winning a silver medal in the fluorescent weapon competition and a bronze medal in the sabre team competition.

Ali Al-Nassar, Ali Fadhel, Faisal Al-Zamel and Yaquoub Al-Shatti won a silver medal in fluorescent events, while Ali Rostum, Hamad Al-Shamlan and Hussein Al-Omairi won a bronze medal in the sabre team tournament.

Ali Rostum also snatched s silver bronze in sabre individual weapon competition, and Ali Al-Nassar got a bronze medal in fluorescent individual competition.

Commenting on the results, Secretary-General of the Kuwaiti Fencing Association Hamad Al-Awadhi voiced pleasure at the distinguished results achieved by Kuwaiti fencers during the Riyadh 2023 championship.

The Kuwaiti athletes proved that they were responsible and deservedly able to represent Kuwait, Al-Awadhi added. (end)

kns









MENAFN27102023000071011013ID1107320587