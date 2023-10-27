US PCE Price Index Up 0.3 Pct - Data

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 27 (KUNA) -- A key inflation measure monitored by the Federal Reserve rose in September, according to data reported by the Commerce Department on Friday.



The "core" personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.3 percent in September, weighing in at a 3.7 percent annual rate, down from 3.9 percent in August, showed the data, issued by the US Department of Commerce's Bureau of Economic Analysis.



That's the lowest point since May 2021. The uptick was higher than expected, but the core figures were in-line with Wall Street predictions, it said.



The Fed is set to meet next week to discuss further interest rate hikes. The central bank has repeatedly raised rates over the last year-and-a-half in an effort to tame stubbornly high inflation and slow a surprisingly resilient economy.



The U.S. economy exceeded expectations once again in data reported Thursday, which showed gross domestic product (GDP) growing at a 4.9 percent annual rate. (end)

