Gaza Death Toll Passes 7,326

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Oct 27 (KUNA) -- The total number of Palestinian martyrs killed in Israeli occupation aggressions on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has surged to 7,326, with more than 18,967 Palestinians injured, according to health authorities.



Spokesman of the Palestinian Ministry of Health Ashraf Al-Qedra said in a press statement that since the Israeli occupation has started its aggression on Gaza, over 7,326 Palestinians, including 1,762 women and 414 old people, have fallen martyred.



In addition, at least 18,967 people have been injured in the Israeli occupation's attacks, the spokesman added.



The Israeli occupation forces have also targeted a total of 57 health institutions, and forced 12 hospitals and 32 primary care centers out of services due to attacks or shortage of fuel, he remarked. (end)





wab











MENAFN27102023000071011013ID1107320584