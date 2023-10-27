Palestinian Red Crescent: We Have Lost Contact With Our Crews In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, October 27 (Petra) -- The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) in the Gaza Strip confirmed Friday evening that it had completely cut off communication from the operations room in the Gaza Strip and its crews working there.The Israeli authorities cut off landline, cellular and Internet communications networks completely from Gaza this evening.The PRCS stated it is "deeply concerned" about the possibility of its crews continuing to provide their ambulance services since this interruption affects the central communication service 101 and impedes the arrival of ambulances to the injured across the embattled Gaza Strip.It expressed concern for the safety of its crews in Gaza in light of the continuing violent Israeli bombing, warning that the Israeli army would continue to commit war crimes while isolating Gaza from the outside world.