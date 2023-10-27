EU Mulls Delivering Aid To Gaza Via Sea Corridors

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 27 (Petra) -- Sources reported that the EU is evaluating the possibility of supporting the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip through sea corridors.According to what the Italian AKI agency reported on Friday, citing sources, the idea emerged at the table of European leaders at their summit that concluded Friday in Brussels, paving the way for a discussion in which some countries said they were ready to act.