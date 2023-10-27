Gold Prices Projected To Go Up

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, October 27 (Petra) -- Gold prices are heading for gains for the third week in a row Friday as the conflict in the Middle East leads to an increase in investors' desire for safe havens, despite US interest rates remaining high for a longer period.
Gold prices stabilised below $2,000 per ounce, as gold rose in spot transactions by 0.1 per cent to $1,986.76 per ounce, while US gold futures contracts saw no significant change, settling at $1,996.80.
Gold rose about 9 per cent as investors resorted to it as a safe haven from the potential repercussions of the events in the Middle East that escalated earlier this month, according to Reuters.
