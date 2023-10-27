Southern Border In Lebanon Witnessing 'Dangerous' Escalation

Beirut, October 27 (Petra) -- A Lebanese security source reported that the southern border in Lebanon is witnessing a "dangerous" escalation, as the Israeli army targeted a Lebanese army patrol near the town of Aitaroun.The source added that the Israeli bombing targeted the Civil Defence in Alma Al-Shaab while extinguishing a fire that broke out there without causing any casualties.

