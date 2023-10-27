Safadi Talks Jordanian Draft Resolution On Gaza War With Foreign Ministers To Drum Up Support

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 27 (Petra) -- Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi is discussing with foreign ministers the Jordanian draft resolution submitted to the UN General Assembly on protecting civilians to drum up support.According to a Ministry statement, Safadi made phone calls in this regard with the foreign ministers of Oman, Denmark, Sweden, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, Portugal, Greece, Spain, India, Canada, Finland, Switzerland, Slovenia, Ireland and the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy in the European Union.He discussed intensifying efforts aimed at stopping the war, ensuring the protection of civilians and delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza.Safadi had similar discussions during the past two days with many foreign ministers and officials.