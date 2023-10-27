Israeli Bombardment Of Gaza Cuts Communications Disconnects Gaza From Outside World

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 27 (Petra) -- Jawwal, one of the Palestinian Telecommunications Group companies, stated a complete interruption of all communications and Internet services with the besieged Gaza Strip.Jawwal said this Friday evening, "We regret announcing a complete cessation of all communications and Internet services with the Gaza Strip in light of the ongoing aggression."Jawwal explained: "The intense bombing in the last hour destroyed the last international routes linking Gaza to the outside world, in addition to the routes previously destroyed during the aggression, which led to an interruption of all telecommunications companies' services to the Gaza Strip."