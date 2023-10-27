Egypt: Silence Is No Longer An Option, And We Are Fed Up With What Is Happening To The Palestinians

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, October 27 (Petra) -- Egypt's permanent representative to the UN, Ambassador Osama Abdel Khaleq, said, "Silence is no longer an option, and we are fed up with what is happening to the Palestinians."Abdel Khaleq added during his speech at the emergency session at the UN General Assembly, "What is required are the simplest moral values, the simplest principles of international law and the simplest political and diplomatic norms in situations of armed conflict."He added that it is self-evident that when conflict and tension situations erupt, the UN system should work to establish a ceasefire, which does not represent bias towards a party or support for terrorism.He said the UN's responsibility is to spare innocent people's lives, de-escalate and emphasise the ability of the United Nations to carry out its role in "protecting the simplest human right is the right to life."Since yesterday, an emergency session of the UN General Assembly has been held on the Israeli war against Gaza. Member states will vote on a draft resolution submitted by the Arab group.The draft resolution focuses on the escalating humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, calls for an immediate ceasefire and unhindered humanitarian aid and urges all parties to protect civilians.